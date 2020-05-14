Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after buying an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $88.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.38. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

