AbbVie Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.59. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.44 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $89.41. 8,462,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,858.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 321,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 317,472 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

