AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,375,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of AbbVie worth $257,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,366,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average of $84.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

