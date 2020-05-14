Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANF. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

NYSE ANF opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $662.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,099.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 256,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.