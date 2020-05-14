Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Short Interest Down 10.5% in April

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AXAS stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXAS. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 452.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 93,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 82,012 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 914.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 179,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 236,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 43,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXAS. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.