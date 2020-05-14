Abulaba (AAA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $172.36 and approximately $5.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Abulaba has traded down 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Abulaba token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00041714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $332.14 or 0.03436411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00054187 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030864 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Abulaba Token Profile

Abulaba is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co.

Buying and Selling Abulaba

Abulaba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

