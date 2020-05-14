Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Update

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 359,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acasti Pharma stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Acasti Pharma by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 64,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Aegis cut their price objective on Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

