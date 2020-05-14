Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Accenture by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $179.99. 2,755,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,430. Accenture has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.93 and a 200-day moving average of $191.50. The company has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

