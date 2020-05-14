ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $3.50 on Thursday. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ACERINOX SA/ADR will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACERINOX SA/ADR

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

