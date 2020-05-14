ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANIOY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ACERINOX SA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get ACERINOX SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of ANIOY remained flat at $$3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.70. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACERINOX SA/ADR will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACERINOX SA/ADR Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.