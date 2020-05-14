Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

ACFN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 84,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.71. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, batteries, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

