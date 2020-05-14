Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $809.25 Million

Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to announce sales of $809.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $880.00 million and the lowest is $711.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $947.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

AYI opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 894.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

