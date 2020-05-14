Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Acushnet in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOLF. TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

GOLF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.66. 27,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,531. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.82. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,083 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

