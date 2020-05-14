Acute Angle Cloud Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BiteBTC, LBank and OKEx. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $17.99 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,560.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.72 or 0.02089018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.68 or 0.02496500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00451829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00674397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00064688 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024483 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00445636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, HADAX, BiteBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.