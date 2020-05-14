ADAMANT Messenger 1-Day Volume Tops $6,383.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $667,506.23 and $6,383.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027209 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,336,812 coins and its circulating supply is 84,194,802 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

