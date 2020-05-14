Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,287,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 122,738 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 357,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 586,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.57. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.