AdEx Price Reaches $0.0795 on Top Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. AdEx has a market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $604,990.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AdEx has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

