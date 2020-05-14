Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,131 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.6% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 32,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,055 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Adobe by 336.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after acquiring an additional 640,483 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $355.39. 2,750,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. The firm has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.20. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

