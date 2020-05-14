Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,192 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Adobe worth $221,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 32,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

ADBE traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $356.62. 1,766,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,602. The company has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

