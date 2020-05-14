aelf Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.37 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, BCEX and Binance. During the last week, aelf has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $36.37 million and $20.74 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.01987883 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00169641 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About aelf

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, ABCC, Hotbit, CoinTiger, Koinex, AirSwap, Kucoin, BigONE, GOPAX, DDEX, Bithumb, Allbit, OKEx, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Bibox, IDEX, Gate.io, BCEX, Tokenomy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

