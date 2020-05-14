Aencoin (AEN) Price Hits $0.0314 on Major Exchanges

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Aencoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aencoin has a market capitalization of $8.59 million and $20,122.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aencoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.85 or 0.03513330 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055958 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030868 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Aencoin Profile

Aencoin (CRYPTO:AEN) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,390,785 tokens. Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aencoin is www.aencoin.com.

Buying and Selling Aencoin

Aencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

