Aeternity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.10 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, OTCBTC, BigONE and Mercatox. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $32.18 million and $7.10 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001296 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 355,848,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,028,002 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OOOBTC, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, Gate.io, IDAX, HADAX, BitMart, Crex24, DragonEX, BigONE, HitBTC, Zebpay, Binance, Tokenomy, LATOKEN, OKEx, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Koinex, Bithumb, CoinBene, Liqui and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

