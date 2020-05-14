AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,139,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in AFLAC by 10.1% in the first quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,977 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AFLAC by 7,240.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,326 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in AFLAC by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,401,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AFLAC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $32.76. 5,192,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

