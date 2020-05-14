AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Short Interest Update

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 10,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. TheStreet cut AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

AFLAC stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

