Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.95.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Afya from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Afya by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Afya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Afya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Afya has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

