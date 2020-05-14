Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

AGIO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.56. 812,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,882. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,644,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.