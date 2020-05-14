Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Down 9.4% in April

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:AEM opened at $64.95 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

