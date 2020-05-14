Agrocoin (AGRO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.00

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Agrocoin has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrocoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. In the last week, Agrocoin has traded up 186.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00041714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.14 or 0.03436411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00054187 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030864 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Agrocoin (AGRO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. The official website for Agrocoin is bitagro.io. Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI. The official message board for Agrocoin is medium.com/@agrocoin.org.

Agrocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Agrocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

