Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Short Interest Update

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,550,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 15,470,000 shares. Currently, 37.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIMT. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

NASDAQ AIMT opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.00. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Health Science Us Holdi Nestle bought 937,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $1,522,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,070,165 shares of company stock valued at $31,650,792. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,702,000 after buying an additional 484,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after buying an additional 663,620 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after buying an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after buying an additional 43,869 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

