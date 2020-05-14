Aion Price Hits $0.0831 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0831 or 0.00000859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Koinex. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $34.91 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.01987883 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00169641 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 420,047,526 tokens. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Kucoin, IDEX, Liqui, RightBTC, BitForex, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Binance, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.