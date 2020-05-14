Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Colonial Trust Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals makes up about 2.5% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.80. The company had a trading volume of 404,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.