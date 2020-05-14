AKO Capital LLP Has $123.22 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

AKO Capital LLP cut its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,273 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,056,035 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 2.6% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP owned 0.10% of Nike worth $123,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

NKE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.55. 7,426,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,945,438. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

