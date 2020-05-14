AKO Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,517,000. Booking makes up approximately 1.4% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.12% of Booking as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $920,496,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 369.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 163,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,682,000 after buying an additional 128,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,864,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,856,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $16.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,382.51. 708,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,178. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,374.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,759.79.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. Booking’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 36.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,740.57.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.