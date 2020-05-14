Akroma (AKA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $9,401.90 and $23.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akroma has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.18 or 0.02102886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00064947 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 116.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

