Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million.

NYSEAMERICAN AXU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,875. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXU. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

