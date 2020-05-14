Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is ING Groep NV’s Largest Position

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 26,384.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198,901 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 10.0% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $234,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,001,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.90 and its 200-day moving average is $202.21. The company has a market capitalization of $503.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

