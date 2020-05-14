Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,777 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $182,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,001,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

