Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Richard F. Pops Sells 75,000 Shares

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ALKS stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.89. 1,689,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,920. Alkermes Plc has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $11,536,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Alkermes by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alkermes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.