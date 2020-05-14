All Sports (SOC) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $20.33 and $10.39. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.62 million and $202,801.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00042225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.69 or 0.03515600 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055879 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030849 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $32.15, $18.94, $5.60, $51.55, $24.43, $7.50, $24.68, $20.33, $50.98, $13.77 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.