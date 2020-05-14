Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Alleghany worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Alleghany by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alleghany by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Alleghany by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.75.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $451.86 on Thursday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 135.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $532.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $706.30.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

