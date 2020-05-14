Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $442,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,835.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Redmond acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,872,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $77.65 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.67.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.