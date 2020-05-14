Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,523 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allergan were worth $25,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 372,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 43,943 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGN shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.73.

NYSE:AGN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.02. 12,442,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.35 and a 200 day moving average of $186.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

