ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Up 5.5% in April

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 875,700 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 829,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.34. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $2,111,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ALLETE by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 50,064 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

