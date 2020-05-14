Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €192.00 by Nord/LB

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €192.00 ($223.26) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €163.00 ($189.53) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €204.47 ($237.75).

ALV stock opened at €143.14 ($166.44) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €158.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €198.84. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a one year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

