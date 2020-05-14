Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Update

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of ALSN opened at $33.26 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 303,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

