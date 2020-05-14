Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,977,000 after buying an additional 1,105,269 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,830,000 after buying an additional 118,787 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,750,000 after buying an additional 66,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,573,000 after buying an additional 133,397 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Allstate to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE:ALL opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

