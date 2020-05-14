Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Alphabet worth $636,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $13.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,335.88. 923,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,845. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,237.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,326.90. The company has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,626.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

