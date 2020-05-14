Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

GOOG traded up $6.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,356.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,420. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,237.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,326.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $5,393,065.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

