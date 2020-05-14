Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112,008 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Alphabet worth $529,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

GOOG stock traded down $3.81 on Thursday, hitting $1,345.52. 1,027,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,237.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,326.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $25,143,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.