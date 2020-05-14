Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,348.33 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,234.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,325.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

